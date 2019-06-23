wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Stomping Grounds Tonight, Note on Ticket Holders Getting Free Floor Seat Upgrades
– As previously reported, WWE announced earlier today that Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans for the Raw women’s title will open tonight’s Stomping Grounds event. Also, PWInsider is reporting that Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for Rollins’ Universal title is going to be the main event.
Additionally, the PWInsider report notes that several people who had tickets for upper level seats for tonight’s show were offered upgrades to floor seats.
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 is set for later tonight at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
