Spoiler On Surprise Appearance At TNA Impact Taping

TNA is taping episodes of Impact on Friday, and a spoiler on a surprise appearance has made its way online. As you can see below, NXT star Charlie Dempsey appeared at the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania taping and attacking Leon Slater, Trey Miguel and the referee during Slater and Miguel’s match.

WWE and TNA have been working together via crossover appearances between TNA and NXT. This is Dempsey’s first participation in the crossover, though he previously worked a crossover match with AJPW at that company’s New Year Giant show in January.

Dempsey is a member of the No Quarter Catch Club in NXT with Myles Borne, Damon Kemp, and new member Tavion Heights.

What’s Charlie Dempsey doing in the impact zone 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PIOt7MSD7x — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) June 28, 2024