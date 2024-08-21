Spoiler On Talent Appearing At NXT Taping For Next Week

A new report has a spoiler on a star that showed up at Tuesday’s WWE NXT taping for next week. Fightful Select reports that TNA’s Rosemary appeared at the taping and challenged Kelani Jordan to a match.

Rosemary is a former TNA Knockouts Champion and four-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Details on the results of the match have not yet been reported.

We’ll have full spoilers from the NXT taping when they’re available. The taping for next week is due to WWE holding Bash in Berlin on August 31st.