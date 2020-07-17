Spoiler For This Week’s Smackown

A spoiler has been revealed for this week’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Matt Riddle is not planned, as of this time, to win the Intercontinental Championship on Friday’s episode.

Riddle is set to face AJ Styles for the title, but the site reports that the current plan for this week will see Styles defeat Riddle and then join King Corbin in beating Riddle down.

Smackdown airs tomorrow on FOX.