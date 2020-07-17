wrestling / News
Spoiler For This Week’s Smackown
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
A spoiler has been revealed for this week’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Matt Riddle is not planned, as of this time, to win the Intercontinental Championship on Friday’s episode.
Riddle is set to face AJ Styles for the title, but the site reports that the current plan for this week will see Styles defeat Riddle and then join King Corbin in beating Riddle down.
Smackdown airs tomorrow on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Reportedly Dealing With Depression, Thanks His Supporters
- EC3 Recalls Asking Promoter to Send Out Sonny Kiss to Save Flat Ending for Indie Show
- Bully Ray Recalls Jeff Hardy Apologizing to TNA Locker Room After Victory Road Debacle, Speaking Up During Meeting
- PCO Comments on His WWE Gimmick Being Name-Dropped By Kevin Owens on Raw