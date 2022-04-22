wrestling / News
Spoiler On Title Change At WWE NXT UK Taping
April 21, 2022 | Posted by
A title change took place at the recent set of NXT UK tapings, and the spoiler is online. As noted in the spoilers for today’s tapings from BT Sport Studios in London, Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated Die Familie and Moustache Mountain to capture the championships.
The win marks the first title reign for Carter and Smith and ends Moustache Mountain’s first reign at somewhere around 147 days or so, having won the titles at the episode of NXT UK that aired on December 9th, 2021.
