Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dynamite airs on a special day next week due to the MLB playoffs. The full spoilers from the Rampage taping are at the above link.