SPOILER: TNA Star Returns At Recent TV Tapings

– TNA Wrestling had a significant return during their television tapings in Tempe, Arizona this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Jake Something made his return to the company for the first time since January of 2025.

– As previously noted, also making their return to TNA at the Against All Odds event were former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay). The duo confronted the current champions, Ash and Heather By Elegance, and will make their official in-ring return on this Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact. The company has already released a new t-shirt to commemorate their comeback.