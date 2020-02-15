Spoiler On Undertaker’s Status For WrestleMania 36

A big update on Undertaker’s status for WrestleMania 36 has made its way online. Figure Four Wrestling and WrestleZone both report that Undertaker is currently scheduled to face AJ Styles at the PPV.

Undertaker did not compete at WrestleMania 35 but did work two other matches, facing Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in June and teaming up with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules the following month.

Styles has been away from the ring since the Royal Rumble, where he suffered a separated shoulder. He is set to return to the ring at Super ShowDown later this month for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match.

WrestleMania 36 goes down in in Tampa, Florida on April 5th and will air live on WWE Network.