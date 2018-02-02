Update on 2018 Dusty Rhodes Classic (Spoilers)

– The first-round brackets are set, and some teams have advanced, in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Classic. At tonight’s NXT TV taping in Atlanta, an eight-team bracket was announced with seven teams set and saw three matches take place, as you can see below.

The final first-round match will be taped at an NXT house show or the tapings at Full Sail University on March 7th. The finals of the tournament will take place at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

The first-round brackets (and first results) are:

* The Authors of Pain defeated TM-61

* The Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery

* SAnitY defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* The Forgotten Sons vs. TBA

The full results from the taping are here.