– A plot point has been revealed for this week’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Paul Heyman is in Cincinnati, Ohio and will appear on the show in order to continue the build for Brock Lesnar’s appearance next week.

Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against the winner of the Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns match that will take place on Raw. Lesnar’s match is set for Summerslam 2018.