Spoiler On When Motor City Machine Guns May Debut On WWE TV

A new report has a spoiler on when the Motor City Machine Guns will likely make their WWE TV debuts. The team’s debut was teased last week in a promo on Smackdown, and Fightful Select reports that it appears at least that the plan is for them to arrive later this month.

According to the report, the internal word at WWE is that travel plans are set for the two for the October 25th episode of Smackdown in Brooklyn. It is essential to note that the key word here is “travel” and there is always the possibility that they are not used on that show, or could arrive sooner. And as always, plans are subject to change.

There is no confirmation yet as to whether they will keep their tag team name. The report also notes that despite rumors to the contrary, any potential delay in the Lucha Bros. signing with WWE had nothing to do with the company’s plans for the Guns.