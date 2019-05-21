wrestling / News

Spoiler For Wild Card Appearance on Tonight’s Smackdown

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– One of this week’s Raw members appearing on Smackdown as part of the Wild Card rule has been revealed. PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre is backstage at tonight’s show, and is scheduled to appear on the episode.

The Wild Card rule allows up to four stars from one brand to appear on the other by way of invitation. No word yet on who the other Raw stars appearing may be.

