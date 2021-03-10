Spoiler For William Regal’s Big Announcements on NXT

A new report has details on what William Regal will be announcing on this week’s episode of NXT. As previously reported, Regal is set for two “game-changing” announcements on Wednesday’s episode.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Regal will be announcing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships as well as a new detail on the two-night NXT Takeover taking place in April. Barrasso says that according to sources, one night of Takeover will air live on USA Network and the other will air exclusively on Peacock.

The WWE Network is launching on Peacock on March 18th, with the WWE Network shutting down in the US as a standalone service on April 4th. Takeover is currently announced as scheduled for April 8th, so assumedly the first night would air either Wednesday (April 7th) or Friday (April 9th).