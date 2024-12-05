wrestling / News

Spoiler On World Title Match For ROH Final Battle

December 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle 2024 - Ticket Sale Dates Image Credit: ROH

A new report has a spoiler on the ROH World Championship match to take place at ROH Final Battle. As you can see below, Matt Cardona appeared during Chris Jericho’s TV Time segment at the ROH tapings on Wednesday and was announced as challenging for Jericho’s World Title at the PPV.

The segment will air on this week’s ROH TV. ROH Final Battle takes place on December 20th and airs on HonorClub.

