Spoiler On World Title Match For ROH Final Battle
December 4, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler on the ROH World Championship match to take place at ROH Final Battle. As you can see below, Matt Cardona appeared during Chris Jericho’s TV Time segment at the ROH tapings on Wednesday and was announced as challenging for Jericho’s World Title at the PPV.
The segment will air on this week’s ROH TV. ROH Final Battle takes place on December 20th and airs on HonorClub.
So Matt Cardona just came out #AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/krrQLT7mZi
— Noah (@Noah_Fortner_) December 5, 2024
Matt Cardona to challenge Chris Jericho at #FinalBattle @_denisesalcedo @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/mu4vcl9WPK
— MinisterSF (@TheMinisterSF) December 5, 2024
