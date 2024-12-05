Spoiler On World Title Match For ROH Final Battle

A new report has a spoiler on the ROH World Championship match to take place at ROH Final Battle. As you can see below, Matt Cardona appeared during Chris Jericho’s TV Time segment at the ROH tapings on Wednesday and was announced as challenging for Jericho’s World Title at the PPV.

The segment will air on this week’s ROH TV. ROH Final Battle takes place on December 20th and airs on HonorClub.