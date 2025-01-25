wrestling / News

Spoiler On Wrestler At Tonight’s AEW Collision in Jacksonville

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select reports that Big Boom AJ is at the location of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Jacksonville, Florida. AJ last appeared on Collision back in December, and before that wrestled on the Full Gear Zero Hour event. He is out with an injury.

AJ lives in Florida. He noted back in December that he’d be healed from his broken foot in a couple of months.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading