Spoiler On Another WWE Legend Set For Raw XXX

A new report has a spoiler on another WWE Hall of Famer who is set to appear on Raw XXX next week. PWInsider has confirmed that Lita will be at the show, which takes place in Philadelphia. The report also notes that Lita is set to film material for A&E next week.

Lita joins an announced set of legends that includes Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page for the show, which is the 30th anniversary episode.