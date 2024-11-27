Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new report has a spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s episode is set to feature an appearance by Eric Bischoff via video.

There is no word on the details regarding what the video will be in reference to. NXT is currently on the build to NXT Deadline. Bischoff has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV over the last few years, most recently on the January 21st, 2022 episode of Smackdown in a backstage segment.

NXT airs tonight live on The CW.