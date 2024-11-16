Spoiler From WWE Speed Taping

A match was taped for WWE Speed at this week’s Smackdown, and the spoiler is online. As you can see below, Dragon Lee defeated Andrade to win the WWE Speed Championship at Friday’s Smackdown taping. The match will air as part of the Twitter series, which airs Wednesdays at noon ET.

This marks Lee’s first run with the title and ends Andrade’s reign at 162 days (155 recognized by WWE). He won the title from Ricochet on June 7th in an episode that aired on June 14th.