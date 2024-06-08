wrestling / News
Spoiler From WWE Speed Taping After Smackdown
June 7, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler from the WWE Speed taping after this week’s Smackdown. As you can see below, Andrade defeated Ricochet after the taping to capture the WWE Speed Championship.
This marks Andrade’s first run with the championship, and ends Ricochet’s inaugural run at 43 days. He won the title on the episode of WWE Speed that aired on May 3rd.
Andrade is the WWE speed champion! pic.twitter.com/ELPoy8CeY4
— UdyRhodes (@UdyRhodes15) June 8, 2024