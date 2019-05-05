Impact Wrestling Taping Results 05.04.19 from Philadelphia, PA (SPOILERS)

– Impact Wrestling emanated from Philadelphia, PA for the second night in a row for their TV tapings. Per PWInsider, the show featured the following results:

*Dezmond Xavier pinned Jake Crist.

*Tessa Blanchard pinned Disco Inferno in like 15 seconds.

*The North and Moose did an in-ring promo running down ECW to set up the six man tag team bout later.

*The Deaner Cousins defeated The Desi Hit Squad.

*Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross in a hardcore match. Sandman showed up and assisted Edwards, then presented him with a new Singapore Cane.

*X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact. Elgin and Impact teased issued between them.

*Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Rosemary goes to a non-finish when Jessicka Havoc and Jim Mitchell arrive. Both of them are laid out. Havoc and Mitchell take Su Yung from Rosemary and head to the back.

*OVE defeated Fallah Bah and Scarlett Bordeaux.

*Jordynne Grace defeated Keira Hogan.

*The Rascalz defeated LAX for the Impact Tag Team titles, but they did so after the referee was knocked down and a second one hit the ring. The first referee called for a DQ, so no title change, just controversy.

*Su Yung defeated Alisha Edwards.

*Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake Deaner.

*Rob Van Dam & Sabu & Tommy Dreamer defeated The North & Moose. Dreamer did a big speech putting over Philly and the Arena.