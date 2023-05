Spoilers From AAA Luchando Por Mexico TV Taping

AAA taped matches for AAA Luchando Por Mexico on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico taping below, per Fightful:

* Mini Vikingo, Dulce Canela & Estrellita vs. Demus & Los Vipers

* Hijo del Vikingo came to the ring to and thanked the crowd for coming before Gringo Loco attacked him from behind. Loco said he was back in order to humiliate Vikingo.

* Los Mercenarios def. Sexy Star II & Brazo de Oro Jr.

* Extreme Match: Lady Shani def. Chik Tormenta

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Arez & Komander def. Rey Horus & Octagon Jr and Jack Evans & Myzteziz

* La Rebelion def. Negro Casas & Aramis

* Dralistico & Gringo Loco def. Pentagon Jr & Hijo del Vikingo