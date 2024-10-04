Spoilers From AEW Collision Taping

AEW taped matches for Collision on Thursday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

ROH:

* TSAP def. Ren Jones & Derek Dillinger

Collision

* Darby Allin def. Johnny TV. Allin threw out an open challenge for WrestleDream. No one came out and Allin left the ring, but was attacked by Brody King on the stage.

* Christian Cage came out on stage and declared himself the next AEW World Champion, but refused to sign for his title match in Toledo. He revealed Nick Wayne would be competing tonight.

* The Outrunners def. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Willow Nightingale def. Trish Adora. Mariah May was in the audience and tried to slap Willow after the match, but got pulled over the guardrail. They brawled for a but and May ran to the back.

* Wheeler Yuta def. Beef

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly def. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

* Hologram def. Komander, Nick Wayne and Action Andretti

* Kris Statlander def. Zoey Lynn. Mercedes Mone and Kamille came out after the match and Mone no one eas going to disrespect her. She sends Kamille into the ring and Kamille laid Statlander out.

* Private Party def. The House of Black & Top Flight