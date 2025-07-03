Spoilers For Last Night’s AEW Collision 100 Tapings

All Elite Wrestling taped the 100th episode of AEW Collision last night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It airs this Saturday on TNT and MAX. Here are spoilers, via ProWrestling.net:

* Kevin Knight def. Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne

* FTR def. The Outrunners

* Mistico, Hologram & Mark Briscoe def. Hechicero, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* Scorpio Sky, backed by Christopher Daniels and Top Flight, returned to AEW to answer Max Caster’s open challenge. He won in thirty seconds.

* Willow Nightingale def. Vipress

* Athena, Megan Bayne, Thekla & Julia Hart def. Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay & Tay Melo

* Kyle Fletcher def. Daniel Garcia. He will face Adam Cole for the TNT title at All In: Texas.