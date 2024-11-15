Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below (per PWInsider):

* Mina Shirakawa def. Harley Cameron

* Daniel Garcia def. Johnny TV

* Shelton Benjamin def. Komander

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Beefcake Boulder

* AEW Full Gear Qualifying Match: The Acclaimed def. RUSH and The Beast Mortos

* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May def. Anna Jay