wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
November 14, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below (per PWInsider):
* Mina Shirakawa def. Harley Cameron
* Daniel Garcia def. Johnny TV
* Shelton Benjamin def. Komander
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Beefcake Boulder
* AEW Full Gear Qualifying Match: The Acclaimed def. RUSH and The Beast Mortos
* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May def. Anna Jay