Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW taped matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per F4W Online:
* House of Black def. Iron Savages. FTR came out and confronted House of Black after the match, confirming a Full Gear qualifying match for next week’s Dynamite.
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Qualifier: The Outrunners def. Top Flight
* The Acclaimed cut promo about talking about their desire to win the titles when MVP and Shelton Benjamin interrupted, with MVP trying to recruit Max Caster.
* Roderick Strong def. The Beast Mortos. Lance Archer attacked Strong post-match,
* Mariah May cut a promo talking about how she hates women’s wrestling and is tired being around the women in the division.
* Lio Rush talking about having to make a decision about joining MVP and challenged Swerve Strickland to a match.
* Kris Statlander def. Ashley Vox. Mercedes Mone attacked Statlander after the match.
* Jack Perry def. Action Andretti. Daniel Garcia came out and confronted Perry and a TNT Championship match was set for Full Gear.
* A video aired for Julia Hart which saw her transition from her old cheerleader gimmick to her current one.
* Nick Wayne def. AR Fox
* MxM Collection said they would be in Johnny TV’s corner for his match on next week’s Collision.
* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Death Riders def. The Conglomeration. Marina Shafir hit Kyle O’Reilly with the briefcase to cause the pinfall. Post-match, Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy got involved and it was a big brawl with the babyfaces standing tall.