Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this weekend’s episode of Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shiabata & Hook def. Titus Alexander, Starboy Charlie & Jack Banning
* The Outrunners def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari. The Hurt Business came out to stare down The Outrunners.
* Harley Cameron def. Tatevik
* Hologram def. Dralistico
* Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly def. The Infantry
* Momo Watanabe def. Serena Deeb. Mercedes Mone came out and Watanabe hit her with a kick to the head and Meteora.
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Lee Moriarty
