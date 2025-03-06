Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this weekend’s episode of Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shiabata & Hook def. Titus Alexander, Starboy Charlie & Jack Banning

* The Outrunners def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari. The Hurt Business came out to stare down The Outrunners.

* Harley Cameron def. Tatevik

* Hologram def. Dralistico

* Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly def. The Infantry

* Momo Watanabe def. Serena Deeb. Mercedes Mone came out and Watanabe hit her with a kick to the head and Meteora.

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Lee Moriarty