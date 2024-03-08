Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches for this weekend’s AEW Collision on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per PWInsider:

* Street Fight: The House of Black def. Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

* Mistico def. Angelico

* Bryan Danielson def. Shane Taylor. Will Ospreay came out afterward and they went back and forth on the mic until issued a challenge for AEW Dynasty, which Ospreay accepted.

* The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada def. Jon Cruz, Liam Gray & Adrian Alonis. Eddie Kingston tried to attack them but was beaten down until Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC made the save.

* Mariah May def. Trish Adora. Toni Storm gave May the Toni Award and Deonna Purrazzo came out to attack Storm. May made the save and they double-teamed Purrazzo, giving her a DDT on the rampway.

* Nick Wayne def. Adam Priest. Adam Copeland was in the audience in a mask and attacked Christian Cage.

* Tony Schiavone interviewed FTR about the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. The Infantry came out and cut a promo and the two teams shook hands.

* Chris Jericho def. Titan. The Gates of Agony attacked Jericho and HOOK came out for the save with a Singapore Cane.