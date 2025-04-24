wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza last night in New Orleans. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Swerve Strickland comes out for a promo but was interrupted by the Young Bucks. They tell him they moved his match to now.
* Swerve Strickland def. Blake Christian. The Bucks attack after the match, but Kenny Omega saved.
* Toni Storm def. Queen Aminata
* Hologram def. Max Caster
* Anna Jay def. Enhancement Talent. Megan Bayne attacked Jay after the match.
* The Cru (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) def. Top Flight in a tornado tag match.
* ROH Championship: Bandido (c) def. Dralistico to retain.
* AR Fox def. RUSH
* FTR def. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong. Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia came out after the match.
