Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza last night in New Orleans. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Swerve Strickland comes out for a promo but was interrupted by the Young Bucks. They tell him they moved his match to now.

* Swerve Strickland def. Blake Christian. The Bucks attack after the match, but Kenny Omega saved.

* Toni Storm def. Queen Aminata

* Hologram def. Max Caster

* Anna Jay def. Enhancement Talent. Megan Bayne attacked Jay after the match.

* The Cru (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) def. Top Flight in a tornado tag match.

* ROH Championship: Bandido (c) def. Dralistico to retain.

* AR Fox def. RUSH

* FTR def. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong. Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia came out after the match.