Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW taped matches for this weekend’s Collision after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the spoilers below from the taping for Saturday’s show, which airs at a special 11:30 PM time, per PWInsider:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: FTR def. Top Flight
* PAC def. Encore Moore and then called out Kazuchika Okada in a promo
* Hook & Chris Jericho def. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty. Anthony Ogogo hit the ring attacked Hook and Jericho after the match with STP joining in.
* House of Black def. Bryan Keith, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. Copeland attacked House of Black and got overwhelmed before Mark Briscoe and FTR hit the ring made the save . The Young Bucks came out and everyone brawled.
* Yuka Sakazaki def. Trish Adora
* Claudio Castagnoli def. The Butcher