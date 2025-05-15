wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW taped matches for AEW Collision after Dynamite and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Megan Bayne def. Anna Jay
* Tony Schiavone hosted the Steve “Mongo” McMichael tribute and McMichael’s wife Misty came out to speak about the late football and wrestling star, as did Dean Malenko and Ric Flair.
* Bandido, Tomohiro Ishii & Brody King def. Rocky Romero, Lance Archer & Trent Beretta. The Outrunners saved the babyfaces from a post-match attack.
* Mike Bailey def. Blake Christian and challenged Kazuchika Okada to face him after. Okada came out but Rush and Dralistico attacked Bailey.
* ChicagoStreet Fight: Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. The Gates of Agony
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. CRU
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Wheeler Yuta
