Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Collision for Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Claudio Castagnoli def. Johnny TV

* The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage def. KM, Danny Gee and Danny Rose.

* FTR were interviewed by Tony Schiavone and said despite their loss at Double or Nothing, they aren’t dead yet. They promised that themselves, Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin would be back and would whip the Elite’s asses.

* Roderick Strong def. Lio Rush

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Kyle O’Reilly

* Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata def. The Work Horsemen

* Thunder Rosa def. Reina Dorada from CMLL

* Shane Taylor & Lee Mortiarty def. the West Coast Wrecking Crew