Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped this week’s episode of Collision before and after Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the taping for Saturday’s show below, per PWInsider:

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Tommy Billington. Don Callis offered Billington a spot in The Don Callis Family afterward, but he refused and was attacked by Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher until FTR made the save.

* Juice Robinson & The Gunns beat Shaun Moore, Michael Allen Richard Clark and another local talent. The Bang Bang Gang tried to included Robinson as a champion due to the fact that Christian Cage injured Jay White. Christopher Daniels came out and stripped them of the titles. Afterward, The Patriarchy came out and a match was set up for the vacant titles.

* Roderick Strong def. Dalton Castle

* Nyla Rose def. Ava Lawless

* Top Flight def. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Skye Blue def. Harley Cameron

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennet def. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly