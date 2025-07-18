Spoilers For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches for this week’s Collision on Thursday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the taping results below for the show, per F4W Online:

* Dustin RHodes had a TNA Championship celebration that was interrupted by Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis.

* Alex Windsor def. Taya Valkyrie

* Toni Storm cut a promo in the ring demanding that Athena come out to sign the contract for her Casino Gauntlet-earned Women’s World Championship match, but Athena did not come out.

* Ricochet def. AR Fox when Gates of Agony interfered.

* Megan Bayne def. Tay Melo

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith, The Gunns, the Gates of Agony and CRU competed in a four-way tag team match for $200,000. No word on the result.

* OPen Challenge: Kyle O’Reilly def. Max Caster

* Rush def. Katsuyori Shibata when The Beast Mortos caused a distraction

* Bandido, JetSpeed & Mascara Dorada def. Lance Archer, Hechicero, Josh Alexander & Rocky Romero