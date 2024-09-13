wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Jack Perry def. Christopher Daniels.
* Mark Briscoe, Hologram & Kyle O’Reilly def. The Premier Athletes
* Wheeler Yuta def. Anthony Henry
* Private Party & Komander vs. Unnamed Opponents
* Juice Robinson & The Gunns def. The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage
* Yuka Sakazaki def. Serena Deeb.
* Queen Aminata def. Robyn Renegade.
* FTR def. The Grizzled Young Veterans. GYV attacked FTR after, with The Outrunners making the save.