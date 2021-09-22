wrestling / News

Spoilers For AEW Dark: Elevation From Dynamite Tapings

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite for AEW Dark: Elevation and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Thunder Rosa defeated Kayla Sparks.

* The Dark Order won an eight man tag.

* Paul Wight won a three on one handicap match. The Gunn Club came out and watched on stage.

