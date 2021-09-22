wrestling / News
Spoilers For AEW Dark: Elevation From Dynamite Tapings
September 22, 2021 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite for AEW Dark: Elevation and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Thunder Rosa defeated Kayla Sparks.
* The Dark Order won an eight man tag.
* Paul Wight won a three on one handicap match. The Gunn Club came out and watched on stage.
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
- Jim Ross On Gerald Brisco’s Role In Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 13, Brisco Helping WWE Find & Create New Stars
- Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year