Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW taped matches on Sunday for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Will Ospreay def. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet ended in a time limit draw.

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Komander def. Claudio Castagnoli. The Death Riders attacked Komander after the match with Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page making the save.

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Shelton Benjamin

* Toni Storm def. Taya Valkyrie

* Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana promo cut a backstage promo where Strickland said he’s going to rebound in 2025. Ricochet appeared and said he would win the Continental Classic, which Swerve couldn’t do. Swerve said he’ll be waiting.

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Daniel Garcia