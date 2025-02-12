wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW taped this week’s Dynamite on Tuesday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full spoilers below for the episode (per PWInsider):
* Hangman Page def. Max Caster
* AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Riders def. Undisputed Kingdom. The Death Riders continued the assault until Daniel Garcia and 2point0 made the save.
* Hangman Page interrupted an MJF backstage promo and MJF insulted Page, saying he went insane and lost his friends because he didn’t get an apology.
* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata def. Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo & Grillo. Joe issued a challenge to The Patriarchy.
* Chris Jericho called out Bandido, which led to a standoff until Bryan Keith and Big Bill attacked. Powerhouse Hobbs made the save for Bandido.
* Cope and Jay White stole Jon Moxley’s briefcase.
* MJF def. Dustin Rhodes. MJF attacked post-match and Hangman Page made the save. Page and MJF brawled after.
* Prince Nana told Swerve Strickland in a segment to focus on the AEW World Title, but Strickland said he needed to deal with Ricochet.
* Megan Bayne def. Maya World
* Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford. Bayne attacked Statlander post-match.
* Marina Shafir attacked Willow Nightingale backstage. Jon Moxley said that White and Cope are dead for stealing the briefcase.
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate def. The Gunns
