Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
October 9, 2024
AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:
* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
* Kris Statlander def. Amira
* The Beast Mortos def. The Butcher with Roderick Strong on commentary.
* Lance Archer def. Matt Brannigan with Don Callis on commentary.
* The Acclaimed came out for a promo but were attacked from behind MxM Collection, who said they’d beat them at WrestleDream and take their spot. They teased a special surprise in their corner, saying it would ensure they kill scissoring forever.
* Bryan Keith def. Rocky Romero
