Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

* Mark Briscoe def. The Butcher

* Kyle O’Reilly def. Aaron Solo. He then called out Kazuchika Okada and said he wanted Okada who headlined the Tokyo Dome when they compete at AEW Battle of the Belts.

* Anna Jay def. Trish Adora. Mariah May cut a promo after saying Jay would be crying at Battle of the Belts.

* Private Party def. MxM Collection