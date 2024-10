AEW taped matches for Rampage after this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* The Undisputed Kingdom def. Gates Of Agony & Shane Taylor Promotions

* Anna Jay def. Leila Gray

* The Beast Mortos def. Beef

* Ricochet def. Nick Wayne. Konosuke Takeshita came out to the stage after the match and stared off with Ricochet.