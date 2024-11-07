Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the spoilers below (per PWInsider) for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Hikaru Shida defeated Viva Van

* The Undisputed Era def. The Dark Order and The Infantry. Brian Cage and Lance Archer attacked post-match and Roderick Strong hit the ring to make the save.

* Top Flight def. Beef & JD Drake

* Lio Rush def. Komander