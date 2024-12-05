Spoilers From This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches at Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Mark Briscoe

* Chris Jericho cut a promo talking about how Matt Cardona had the audacity to attack him. He said that he’d take Cardona out if he was there and Cardona came out, asking Jericho what he would do. He said he’s spent five years re-inventing himself and is the King of the Indies, noting that if anyone is King of New York (something Jericho claimed), it’s him. They went back and forth and Jericho slapped Cardona, who slapped him back. Bryan Keith attacked Cardona and Jericho jumped Cardona from behind. They beat him down.

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Daniel Garcia def. The Beast Mortos

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Ricochet def. Komander