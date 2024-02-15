wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Cagematch.net:
* No DQ Match: Sammy Guevara def. Jeff Hardy
* The Von Erichs & Dustin Rhodes def. Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi
* Queen Aminata def. Anna Jay
* Bang Bang Scissor Gang def. The Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Eric Bischoff Says Lex Luger Is His Top Pick For WWE Hall Of Fame, Bray Wyatt’s Chances
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit, If Anyone Will Ever Buy TNA
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations