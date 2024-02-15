Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Cagematch.net:

* No DQ Match: Sammy Guevara def. Jeff Hardy

* The Von Erichs & Dustin Rhodes def. Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi

* Queen Aminata def. Anna Jay

* Bang Bang Scissor Gang def. The Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh