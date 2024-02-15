wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Cagematch.net:

* No DQ Match: Sammy Guevara def. Jeff Hardy

* The Von Erichs & Dustin Rhodes def. Hit, Romero Cruz & Shimbashi

* Queen Aminata def. Anna Jay

* Bang Bang Scissor Gang def. The Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh

