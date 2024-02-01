wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 31, 2024
AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for this Friday’s episode below, per PWInsider:
* Top Flight def. Private Party
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill def. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Willow Nightingale def. Queen Aminata
* Mistico, Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada, & Hechicero def. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels