AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Undisputed Kingdom def. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Toni Storm & Mariah May def. Little Mean Kathleen & Kayla Sparks

* Kenosuke Takeshita def. Komander

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Baretta def. Dark Order