Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Dustin Rhodes def. The Butcher

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Rose

* Mariah May def. Nikita

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong def. Matt Menard. The Undisputed Kingdom beating Menard down after the match and the Best Friends went to make the save but the Young Bucks took them out.

