Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Dustin Rhodes def. The Butcher

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Rose

* Mariah May def. Nikita

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong def. Matt Menard. The Undisputed Kingdom beating Menard down after the match and the Best Friends went to make the save but the Young Bucks took them out.