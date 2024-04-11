wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Collision for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Orange Cassidy def. Alex Reynolds
* TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart def. Leyla Hirsch
* Angelo Parker vs. Zak Knight
* Jay White def. Matt Sydal

