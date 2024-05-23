wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* Pac def. Rocky Romero
* Chris Jericho cut a promo while on commentary about the FTW CHampionship. Katsuyori Shibata came out and fought with Big Bill, followed by HOOK coming out and brawling into the crowd with Jericho.
* Samoa Joe def. Dom Kubrick
* RUSH def. Isaiah Kassidy
*& Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander def. Alex Windsor & Anna Jay. Mercedes Mone fought with Nightingale after the match and got the TBS Title, posing with it before tossing it out of the ring.
