Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Konosuke Takeshita def. Penta

* Chris Jericho said he was attacked by Hook last week and said he’s too valuable to be left so vulnerable, so he is stepping down.

* Satnum Singh def. Peter Avalon

* AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm def. Viva Van

* Kyle O’Reilly def. Jordan Cruz

* Rey Fenix def. Isiah Kassidy