Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Konosuke Takeshita def. Penta
* Chris Jericho said he was attacked by Hook last week and said he’s too valuable to be left so vulnerable, so he is stepping down.
* Satnum Singh def. Peter Avalon
* AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm def. Viva Van
* Kyle O’Reilly def. Jordan Cruz
* Rey Fenix def. Isiah Kassidy
