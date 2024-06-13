Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Toni Storm def. Alex Windsor

* Brian Cage, Gates of Agony def. Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez & Solomon Tupu

* Shota Umino def. Rocky Romero

* Satnam Singh def. Rosario Grillo

* Pac def. Jay Lethal