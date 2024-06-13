wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Toni Storm def. Alex Windsor

* Brian Cage, Gates of Agony def. Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez & Solomon Tupu

* Shota Umino def. Rocky Romero

* Satnam Singh def. Rosario Grillo

* Pac def. Jay Lethal

