Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 13, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* Toni Storm def. Alex Windsor
* Brian Cage, Gates of Agony def. Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez & Solomon Tupu
* Shota Umino def. Rocky Romero
* Satnam Singh def. Rosario Grillo
* Pac def. Jay Lethal
